Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s 2018 in Shoes: Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik & More

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
US President Trump host a Hanukkah reception at the White House., Washington, Usa – 06 Dec 2018
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

When it comes to shoes, it’s clear that Melania Trump has her favorites.

In 2018, the first lady has returned to the same styles over and over again, favoring designer stilettos from Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik.

Trump tends to match her footwear to her looks, choosing different shades of Manolo Blahnik’s BBs and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps to match her looks.

While visiting a children’s hospital ahead of the holidays, the former model added a touch of Christmas spirit to her ensemble, choosing a pair of candy cane-striped Manolo Blahnik pumps that perfectly matched an oversized coat.

melania trump, martin grant, candy cane stilettos
Melania Trump wears candy cane-striped Manolo Blahnik Bb pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On a trip to Belgium with President Donald Trump this July, the 48-year-old wore a long-sleeved red shirt with a tan skirt that belted at the middle, completing her outfit with printed So Kate pumps that added a little personality to her look.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in Belgium.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the cooler months, the stylish first lady often incorporates boots into her outfits. At the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony this November, she stepped out in taupe boots, which she paired with a white Max Mara coat. Trump wore her hair in a stylish updo and battled the Washington, D.C. chill with a pair of gloves.

max mara, United States President Donald J. Trump with first lady Melania Trump walk back to the stage during the 2018 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC.National Christmas Tree lighting, Washington DC, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears a white Max Mara coat with taupe boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although Trump loves her heels, she has been known to ditch them for more casual footwear on occasion. For instance, she went with Converse sneakers while boarding a plane in Ghana this October.

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, . First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international tripMelania Trump Africa, Accra, Ghana - 04 Oct 2018
Melania Trump boards a plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, wearing Converse.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s 2018 shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Shimmers in a Sequined Dress and Metallic Heels for White House Christmas Portrait

Melania Trump Gives Out Gifts in $1K Plaid Jacket, Skintight Jeans & Slouchy Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad