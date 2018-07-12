Melania Trump Has Made This Style Mistake Before With See-Through Outfits

Our first lady makes a statement on the world stage and at home with her fashion choices — always tailored and chic.

But the former model has made a few missteps since entering the White House. The latest was yesterday in Belgium on the last leg of a two-day NATO summit. The 47-year-old had on a see-through white dress by Elie Saab (retails at $7,450) with nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

It appeared that she had nude-illusion paneling from around the waist up to the bust.

Though the look was romantic and flattering, some observers might consider sheer material not modest enough for someone in her position. And this isn’t the first time Melania has embraced sheer fabrics.

One of Melania’s most high-profile fashion fumbles was last year on Feb. 5 when she stepped out for a Super Bowl party wearing a semi-sheer light blue Derek Lam sweater that she teamed with white trousers and matching Christian Louboutin pumps.

Speaking to CNN, NewYorkTimes.com fashion director Vanessa Friedman explained that the style wasn’t appropriate. “The Derek Lam sweater when photographed was slightly sheer — that’s a little racy for a first lady and probably wasn’t intentional,” Friedman explained.

But Melania is playing by her own rules, eschewing optics. In fact, in June when she arrived in McAllen, Texas, to meet with the displaced migrant children who were separated from their families under controversial Trump administration measures, she also used the opportunity to attack the “fake news” media, according to the president, by wearing a Zara jacket with the message: “I really don’t care. Do U?” emblazoned across the back.

Another quizzical style decision occurred in August, when she was seen traveling to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey wearing Manolo Blahnik 4-Inch stiletto heels. The first lady’s choice in footwear became a trending topic on Twitter — igniting a torrent of comments on the practicality of her styling.

