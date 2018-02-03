Melania Trump Looks Like a Chic Little Red Riding Hood in This Flight Look

View Slideshow Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

It’s well known that Melania Trump has a thing for Christian Louboutin footwear.

And the first lady opted for the French designer’s shoes when she deplaned at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport yesterday, wearing sky-high stilettos as she walked alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, and their pre-teen son, Barron.

Melania dressed up skinny jeans and a navy sweater with the towering heels. Playing off Louboutin’s ubiquitous red soles, Melania opted for a red Maison Ullens cashmere coat, which she draped over her shoulders for a chic look that seemed like a modern update on Little Red Riding Hood’s namesake cloak.

Melania Trump on the tarmac. Rex Shtterstock

When it comes to her stylish wardrobe, the 47-year-old former model often opts for bold colors. And her footwear pops as much as her clothing choices — she seemingly owns Louboutins in every color imaginable, although she opted for a sleek, dark shade yesterday, letting her bright red coat remain the ensemble’s focal piece.

While Melania selected a bold-colored coat yesterday, she went for a sleek, all-white color palette at her last public appearance, Tuesday’s State of the Union. On Tuesday, Melania sported a white Dior pantsuit with a matching Dolce & Gabbana blouse underneath, completing the winter white look with nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania’s style on the tarmac, which includes lots of stilettos — and a few other bright-red pieces.

