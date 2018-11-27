Melania Trump Unveils Red Christmas Trees & White House Decorations in a Killer Pair of Knee-High Boots

It’s an all-American Christmas at the White House this year.

For the second holiday season of her husband’s administration, Melania Trump has decked the halls of the nation’s most famous residence with plenty of sparkle and yuletide panache. In a video posted to her official Twitter feed, the first lady shared a peek into some of the opulently decorated rooms, which are inspired by the theme “American Treasures” and the “spirit of patriotism.”

Dressed in a chic black coat, knee-high heeled boots and a pair of red leather gloves, Trump is seen walking through her home, marveling at the multitude of towering fir trees, twinkling lights, ornaments, wreaths, garlands and other Christmas trimmings.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas season,” Trump said in a statement. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the people’s house in Christmas cheer.”

A row of Christmas trees lights up the State Floor of the White House. CREDIT: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutterstock

The video showcases many of the patriotic touches that bring to life the American theme, such as a tree decorated by Gold Star families in honor of their loved ones, a gingerbread house replicating the National Mall, and an East Room display highlighting the ingenuity of American architecture with custom mantelpieces replicating the iconic skylines of New York, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Other highlights include an 18-feet-tall tree trimmed with more than 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory and a children’s-inspired room featuring ornaments and wreaths made from pencils branded with the first lady’s “Be Best” slogan.

Red is featured throughout the White House decorations to symbolize valor and bravery. CREDIT: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutterstock

A colorful tree stands proudly in the center of the Red Room. CREDIT: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutterstock

Throughout the month of December, the White House expects to welcome more than 30,000 visitors to view the Christmas decorations. In addition, the administration will host more than 100 open houses and receptions.

