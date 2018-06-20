Check Out the New FN!

Melania Trump & Queen Letizia’s Outfits for Tea Have Subtle Messages

By Charlie Carballo
Melania Trump and Queen Letizia.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The fashion queen of the White House met the Queen of Spain today. First lady Melania Trump feted royal couple, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, alongside President Donald Trump, during their three-day tour of the U.S.

Both women selected elegant outfits for an afternoon talk over tea — both showing off their toned arms in sleeveless numbers teamed with pumps. As a bonus, the ensembles delivered subtle messages that supported designers of each other’s countries.

Melania opted for an earth-tone dress with brown, white and green hues from Valentino’s resort 2018 runway. The former model completed the dress with a small tribute to Spain, BB pumps by Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik.

melania trump valentino dress, manolo blahnik, Queen Letizia, magrit shoes
Melania Trump (L) wears Manolo Blahnik pumps and Queen Letizia of Spain wears Magrit pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
queen Letizia, magrit pumps, manolo blahnik pumps, melania trump
Detail of Melania Trump (L) wearing Manolo Blahnik's BB pumps and Queen Letizia in Magrit pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, it’s one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs. Blahnik created the classic pumps 10 years ago and described them as “a good shoe for every occasion.” Indeed.

Donald Trump, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Melania Trump
L-R: Donald Trump, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Melania Trump.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Queen Letizia and Melania Trump
Queen Letizia (L) and Melania Trump.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia nodded American fashion with her bright pink dress by Michael Kors along with matching suede pumps from her own country, luxury brand Magrit.

