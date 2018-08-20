Melania Trump’s Pussy Bow Blouse Look Is Back — This Time With Snakeskin Pumps at Cyberbullying Prevention Summit

Melania Trump attended the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., today and of course, she dressed the part sporting navy snakeskin embossed power pumps. The first lady spoke before a group of cyberbullying prevention experts as a part of her “Be Best” campaign.

The sleek pointy-toe silhouette, her signature style, seamlessly complemented her navy pantsuit, which she wore with a pale baby blue pussy bow blouse, another one of her favorite looks. The 48-year-old former model is likely wearing her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of her announcement that she’ll be traveling solo to several African countries in October.

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history. We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another,” said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Melania Trump wearing navy snakeskin pumps. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

