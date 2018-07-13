Melania Trump Played This British Sport in 4 Inch Louboutin Heels

This morning in London, Melania Trump tried her hand at the traditional British sport of bowls.

The wife of U.S. President Donald Trump was visiting Royal Hospital Chelsea with Philip May, husband of British Prime Minister Theresa May. They were playing with the Chelsea Pensioners, the war veterans who live there plus some local school children.

Melania Trump plays bowls in London. CREDIT: REX

The First Lady dressed for the occasion in a color-block striped number by Victoria Beckham and a pair of nude hued, patent Christian Louboutin heels. All four inches of them.

However, while her footwear may not have been the most appropriate, she showed thighs of steel as she bent down to take her turn. The knees-together position ensured she didn’t reveal anything a President’s wife shouldn’t display to the world’s media.

Melania Trump plays bowls in London. CREDIT: REX

She certainly seemed to take to the sport and even high-fived one of the Chelsea Pensioners at the end of the game.

Respective spouses President Donald Trump and Theresa May were otherwise engaged at Chequers where they were discussing international relations. Trump and the lady are due to meet the Queen later today at Windsor Castle.

Melania Trump has evidently packed a careful capsule wardrobe. She wore the same Louboutin pumps with a dress by Roland Mouret for her arrival in London on Thursday.