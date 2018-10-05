Baby Elephants Charged at Melania Trump in Kenya — Good Thing She Wasn’t Wearing Her Beloved Stilettos

Melania Trump is in Kenya today as part of her four-country, five-day solo tour of Africa. While there, she toured Nairobi’s National Park, where she had the chance to feed baby elephants at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage and visited The Nest, an organization for children whose parents have been incarcerated.

For the occasion, our first lady chose an appropriate outfit that included a white shirt tucked into beige belted trousers, which she wore with rich brown leather riding boots and a pith helmet.

Two rambunctious baby elephants bump into Melania Trump. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Secret Service rushes in to maintain Melania Trump’s safety while petting an excited elephant. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The dark brown knee-high style featured a classic round toe, a zipper on the inner side and three buckles on the outer. The 48-year-old first lady seemed at ease as she walked and danced with children from The Nest.

Melania Trump enjoys a tour in Kenya. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Melania Trump wearing brown riding boots in Kenya. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump dancing with children from the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While meeting two baby elephants, they reportedly got too excited and charged at her, causing a secret service agent to pull Trump away from them.

The first lady visits the David Sheldrick Elephant & Rhino Orphanage at Nairobi National Park. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model also met for tea with her Kenyan counterpart Margaret Kenyatta, for which she wore a long striped shirt featuring a white belt and white buckle-toe flats.

Melania Trump posing with Kenyan first lady Margaret Kenyatta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Twitter Roasts Melania Trump’s Hurricane Harvey Heels After Her Hurricane Florence Tweet