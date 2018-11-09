Melania Trump’s Rainy Day Solution for Paris Trip: Christian Louboutin Stompers

Melania and President Donald Trump are headed to Paris this weekend for commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice. The pair left for the City of Lights this morning, and our fashionable first lady wisely opted for a pair of boots from one of her favorite brands, Christian Louboutin.

The former model wore a plaid, black and white, trench-style rain coat as she headed towards their ride. On her feet, Melania wore high-heeled, pointed-toe leather Louboutin boots; similar pairs retail for almost $1,400.

As the two boarded, Melania’s expensive heels could be seen sinking into the wet grass. Donald wore a trench coat over his suit with a patriotic red tie. They were all smiles, though, despite the unfavorable weather.

Melania was also spotted yesterday headed to an investiture ceremony for Brett Kavanaugh wearing a $2,595 Dolce & Gabbana coat.

On her feet, Melania topped off the designer look with a pair of black, Manolo Blahnik heels that retail for $625.

