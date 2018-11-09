Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump’s Rainy Day Solution for Paris Trip: Christian Louboutin Stompers

By Claudia Miller
Melania Trump joins husband, President Donald Trump, en route to Paris in Louboutin heels, Nov. 9.
Melania and President Donald Trump are headed to Paris this weekend for commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice. The pair left for the City of Lights this morning, and our fashionable first lady wisely opted for a pair of boots from one of her favorite brands, Christian Louboutin.

Melania Trump joins husband, President Donald Trump, en route to Paris in Louboutin heels, Nov. 9.
A close-up of Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin boots.
The former model wore a plaid, black and white, trench-style rain coat as she headed towards their ride. On her feet, Melania wore high-heeled, pointed-toe leather Louboutin boots; similar pairs retail for almost $1,400.

Melania Trump joins husband, President Donald Trump, en route to Paris in Louboutin heels, Nov. 9.
A closer look at Melania Trump’s red bottom Louboutin boots.
As the two boarded, Melania’s expensive heels could be seen sinking into the wet grass. Donald wore a trench coat over his suit with a patriotic red tie. They were all smiles, though, despite the unfavorable weather.

Melania and Donald Trump prepare to fly to Paris for World War I commemorations, Nov. 9.
Melania was also spotted yesterday headed to an investiture ceremony for Brett Kavanaugh wearing a $2,595 Dolce & Gabbana coat.

Melania Trump heads to Brett Kavanaugh’s investiture ceremony in a Dolce & Gabbana coat and Manolo Blahnik heels, Nov. 8.
On her feet, Melania topped off the designer look with a pair of black, Manolo Blahnik heels that retail for $625.

