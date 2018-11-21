Melania Trump Touches Down in Palm Beach in a Pair of Bright Mint Green Louboutins

Melania Trump arrives at Palm Beach, Florida where her and Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving, Nov. 20.

After a busy day of pardoning turkeys, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania headed to their Mar-a-Lago estate. They landed at Palm Beach International Airport last night in West Palm Beach, Fla., where they were greeted with crowds of people.

Melania was dressed for warmer temperatures with a white sleeveless knee-length dress that featured lacelike cutouts along the hem. But it’s the shoes that made her outfit: a pair of pointed-toe patent mint green pumps from Christian Louboutin (similar pairs retail for $745).

Just yesterday in Washington, D.C., she chose a different pair of Louboutins — a heeled knee-high suede boot.

Melania Trump wears a Dior coat with Christian Louboutin boots.Melania boarded Air Force 1 in a patterned Dior coat and Louboutins but did changed outfits en route to Florida.

