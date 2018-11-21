Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Touches Down in Palm Beach in a Pair of Bright Mint Green Louboutins

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

melania trump, louboutin
Melania Trump arrives at Palm Beach, Florida where her and Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving, Nov. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After a busy day of pardoning turkeys, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania headed to their Mar-a-Lago estate. They landed at Palm Beach International Airport last night in West Palm Beach, Fla., where they were greeted with crowds of people.

melania trump, palm beach
Melania Trump arrives at Palm Beach, Florida where her and Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving, Nov. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, louboutin
A closer look at Melania Trump’s bright Louboutin heel.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania was dressed for warmer temperatures with a white sleeveless knee-length dress that featured lacelike cutouts along the hem. But it’s the shoes that made her outfit: a pair of pointed-toe patent mint green pumps from Christian Louboutin (similar pairs retail for $745).

Just yesterday in Washington, D.C., she chose a different pair of Louboutins — a heeled knee-high suede boot.

First Lady Melania Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Peas' in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2018. Following it's pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey will reside at Gobbler's Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech.US President Donald J. Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2018

Melania Trump wears a Dior coat with Christian Louboutin boots.Melania boarded Air Force 1 in a patterned Dior coat and Louboutins but did changed outfits en route to Florida.

