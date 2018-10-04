Melania Trump Wears a Silky Dress That Has a Flattering Effect on Her Legs and Shoes on Her Tour of Africa

The first lady has been practical and pretty while on her tour of Africa, packing both flats and stilettos.

It’s hard to break old habits, but luxury heel-loving Melania Trump brought versatile options that span high to low price ranges.

Melania Trump boards a plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, wearing Converse. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Melania Trump (L) and Malawi’s first lady Gertrude Maseko. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

After concluding the first stop of her tour in Ghana, the former model boarded a plane today at the Kotoka International Airport wearing Converse sneakers. The classic kicks were green to match her jeans coordinated with a light blue button-down top.

Later, upon her arrival in Malawi, the second of four countries on her itinerary, Trump’s counterpart Gertrude Maseko rolled out the red carpet, where her feet were clad in Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. She matched the luxury brand’s pumps with a camel silk trench-dress by Joseph. Our first lady embraced the dress silhouette in July wearing a menswear-inspired pinstripe version by Ralph Lauren.

The style has a subtle, sultry detail in buttons down the front that can reveal plenty of skin — and a pop of leg by opening the slit. Even if it’s left completely buttoned, Trump showed that the look has a flattering effect on the legs while seated — leaving room to show off her shoes. The fabric draped delicately around her crossed legs, where her loafer was highlighted with pointed toes.

Melania Trump (L) and Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Trump has been promoting her initiatives that support the well-being of children abroad and in the U.S. as part of her Be Best platform, which emphasizes literacy and anti-bullying. In Malawi she brought her message to the Chipala Primary School, in Lilongwe.

The wife of President Donald Trump swapped out her heels for a pair of python-embossed loafers when she greeted children.

On Wednesday, she embraced a similar style from Zara’s fall ’18 line that costs an affordable $50.

First lady Melania Trump helps a student. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump wears slip on loafers as she sits with a girl in pink Mary Janes. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Trump’s next destination on her first solo trip abroad is Kenya.

