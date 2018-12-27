Melania Trump Returns to DC in Skintight Leather Leggings & Louboutin Flats

Following a whirlwind trip to Iraq yesterday, President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, touched down in Washington, D.C., just before sunrise this morning.

The first lady was comfortably dressed for the return flight aboard Air Force One in a green double-breasted wool pea coat by Prada (that comes with a nearly $2,500 price tag), brown leather leggings and simple Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats. Despite the darkness, she shaded her eyes behind a pair of oversized sunglasses as she and her husband made their way across the South Lawn and into the White House.

Melania Trump , pictured with husband Donald Trump, wears leather leggings and matching flats. CREDIT: Pete Marovich/Shutterstock

The Trumps head back to the White House. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

The surprise trip — which came amid a partial government shutdown — marked the couple’s first visit to a combat zone since Trump took office two years ago. The pair flew to Al Asad Airbase in Iraq to greet U.S. service members stationed there. Melania dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a chic, military-inspired mustard-yellow suede belted jacket, dark green skinny jeans and a pair of tan lace-up Timberland boots. Her husband, meanwhile, wore his usual black two-piece suit and red tie but briefly donned a green bomber jacket in the spirit of his surroundings.

Melania and Donald Trump arrive for a surprise visit to troops stationed in Iraq. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s Timberland boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One their flight home, the Trumps made a brief refueling stop at the Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany. They met with Air Force generals, posed for photos and signed autographs before continuing their journey back to Washington. Trump took to Instagram upon their return to share a video of his overseas visit and lavish praise on the country’s troops, writing, “Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our country.”

