Melania Trump Wears Combat Boots During a Surprise Visit With Troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump surprised troops stationed in Baghdad. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced their arrival on Twitter today, sharing an image of the couple posing with members of the military.

The tweet reads: “President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.”

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

For the unexpected visit, Melania dressed casually in a mustard yellow button-down top that she cinched with a matching belt. She styled the top with black pants and a pair of tan lace-up combat boots.

Melania and Donald Trump arrive for a surprise visit to troops stationed in Iraq. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s tan combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This trip is the Trump’s first visit to a war zone since Donald became president. The couple met with senior military leadership, National Security Adviser John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman while speaking to the media at the air base.

(Second L-R): Senior military leadership, National Security Adviser John Bolton, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman and more military leadership speak to members of the media at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. CREDIT: Shutterstock

