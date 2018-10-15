Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Steps Into Rain-Ready Boots in Florida to Visit Hurricane Michael Victims

By Samantha McDonald
Melania Trump has had her fair share of controversial fashion moments, but during today’s visit to hurricane-ravaged towns in Florida, she managed to keep the press at bay.

The first lady stepped out in a weather-appropriate outfit — complete with a pair of trusty combat boots — as she departed Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump (L) waves beside US President Donald J. Trump (R) on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King.
Melania Trump waves beside President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Preparing to board the plane from the South Lawn of the White House, Mrs. Trump was photographed in a dark-hued double-breasted jacket thrown over medium-wash denim jeans.

For footwear, she went with Timberland’s premium waterproof boots in black, featuring a padded collar, leather upper and comfy leather-lined midsole. She put them to the test as she stood away from an umbrella while her husband feted reporters.

First Lady Melania Trump (L) waves beside US President Donald J. Trump (R) on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King.
A closer look at Melania Trump’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump and her husband were en route to the Southeastern U.S. state as well as Georgia, both of which were devastated by Hurricane Michael last week. It has already claimed at least 18 lives and left more than 200,000 people across the region without power.

(With maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, the Category 4 hurricane became the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.)

In addition to visiting some of the states’ hard-hit areas, Trump and the first lady are scheduled to meet with officials including Florida Gov. Rick Scott and FEMA administrator Brock Long about relief efforts.

