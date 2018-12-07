Melania Trump’s Cocktail Dress for Hanukkah Sold Out and Looks So Chic With Her Favorite Sky-High Heels

So Kate, so Melania Trump. The U.S. first lady made a stunning appearance last night at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House wearing her beloved footwear silhouette from Christian Louboutin teamed with an off-the-shoulder dress.

The former model had on a slick pair of the Parisian luxury label’s So Kate pumps done in black patent leather. Melania looked nearly vertical while hosting the reception in the shoes, which feature a low-cut vamp and topline and pointy profile on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Melania Trump (L) wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Scanlan Theodore’s black off-the-shoulder cocktail dress has sold out. The reception also paid tribute Holocaust survivors and school safety activist Andrew Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump host a Hanukkah reception at the White House. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

Melania Trump hosts a Hanukkah reception at the White House. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

The White House’s official Instagram account shared a video of a candle lighting ceremony and a message from President Trump and the first lady, captioning the post, “From the depths of despair, the Jewish people have built a mighty and majestic nation, a thriving democracy in the Middle East, and a light of hope to all of the world.”

