Melania Trump’s Cocktail Dress for Hanukkah Sold Out and Looks So Chic With Her Favorite Sky-High Heels

By Charlie Carballo
US President Trump host a Hanukkah reception at the White House., Washington, Usa – 06 Dec 2018
So Kate, so Melania Trump. The U.S. first lady made a stunning appearance last night at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House wearing her beloved footwear silhouette from Christian Louboutin teamed with an off-the-shoulder dress.

The former model had on a slick pair of the Parisian luxury label’s So Kate pumps done in black patent leather. Melania looked nearly vertical while hosting the reception in the shoes, which feature a low-cut vamp and topline and pointy profile on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

christian louboutin so kate, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Karen Pence. First lady Melania Trump, left, and Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, center, welcome Holocaust survivors to the stage as President Donald Trump asked them to join them during a Hanukkah reception, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The President introduced the attending survivors of the Holocaust, the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews during WWII, and invited the survivors to join him on stage to see the lighting of the Hanukkah candlesTrump Hanukkah, Washington, USA - 06 Dec 2018
Melania Trump (L) wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Scanlan Theodore’s black off-the-shoulder cocktail dress has sold out. The reception also paid tribute Holocaust survivors and school safety activist Andrew Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) arrive for a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2018. Pollack's 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on 14 February 2018.President Trump hosts Hanukkah reception at the White House, Washington, Usa - 06 Dec 2018
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump host a Hanukkah reception at the White House.
CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2018.US President Trump host a Hanukkah reception at the White House., Washington, Usa - 06 Dec 2018
Melania Trump hosts a Hanukkah reception at the White House.
CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

The White House’s official Instagram account shared a video of a candle lighting ceremony and a message from President Trump and the first lady, captioning the post, “From the depths of despair, the Jewish people have built a mighty and majestic nation, a thriving democracy in the Middle East, and a light of hope to all of the world.” 

See Melania Trump’s style evolution.

