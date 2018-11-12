Melania Trump Masters Fall Fashion in Long Gray Coat, Gloves and Soaring Heels After Paris Trip

Melania Trump sported a stylish ensemble as she returned to the White House Sunday night alongside President Donald Trump after a trip to Europe.

The first lady went for a monochromatic look as she was spotted on the White House lawn after hopping off the plane. She wore a long gray coat that went down to her calves and featured six buttons at the chest. Complementing the look were long leathery gloves as she clutched a matching black Hermès Birkin bag.

Donald and Melania Trump return to the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former model selected sky-high black pumps that completed her fall-appropriate ensemble. She wore her long brunette locks down and cascading over her shoulders.

The 48-year-old frequently steps out in soaring heels, with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps among her favorites.

Another look at the first lady’s stylish ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president stood beside his wife while clad in a navy blue suit and matching overcoat, adding a pop of color to his look with a red tie.

While in Europe, the couple attended Armistice Day celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which Melania followed up by attending a First Wives lunch with French first lady Brigitte Macron.

For that occasion, the Slovenian-American wore a Christian Dior wool pleated dress with a bow neckline. She completed her look with classic black leather pumps.

Click through the gallery to see how Melania Trump’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Melania Trump Masters Walking on Gravel in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos During Paris Trip

Melania Trump’s Rainy-Day Solution for Paris Trip: Christian Louboutin Stompers