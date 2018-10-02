Melania Trump Arrives in Ghana Wearing Heels, Changes Into Flats to Visit Baby Clinic

Melania Trump arrived in Ghana today, marking the start of her first major solo international trip as first lady, during which she’ll promote the well-being of children and her Be Best program.

Landing in the capital of Accra, Trump showed off a sleek look that included a red and white striped tie-front midi shirtdress from Phoebe Philo’s Celine fall ’18 collection and classic pointy white pumps.

Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport wearing a striped dress with white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Flotus reached for one of her go-to shoe styles, Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, to pair with her Céline design for the occasion. The 4-inch heels, featuring a low-cut vamp, retail for $625.

The 48-year-old Slovenian-born former model was greeted by Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and was presented with flowers by a young girl at Kotoka International Airport.

Melania Trump hugs a flower girl upon arriving in Africa. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump later changed into pointy neutral-toned flats to visit a baby clinic, where she handed out teddy bears to mothers and their babies.

Melania Trump hands out teddy bears to mothers and their babies at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ghana. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Monday, she was spotted setting off on her journey at Maryland’s Andrews Air Force Base wearing a 40 percent off Vince suede trench coat with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps again, this time in a bold leopard print.

Melania Trump gets ready to board a plane to Ghana on Oct 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

