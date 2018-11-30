Melania Trump Takes a Tour of the Villa Ocampo With Juliana Awada in Gucci Florals

Melania Trump (L) and Argentine first lady Juliana Awada visit Villa Ocampo during the G20 summit.

On the first day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Melania Trump joined Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine president Mauricio Macri, for a partners’ visit to the picturesque Villa Ocampo museum.

The first lady dressed in a whimsical floral-print silk dress by Gucci (with a steep price tag of nearly $5,000). The midi-length design featured a classic pleated bodice, belted waist and bright green banding along the hem. Trump accessorized with a pair of green pointy-toe pumps.

Melania Trump (L) and Argentine first lady Juliana Awada walk the grounds of Villa Ocampo CREDIT: Sebastian Pani/Shutterstock

Awada, known for her glamorous style, looked effortlessly elegant in a cream tie-waist maxi dress detailed with a handkerchief hemline. She topped things off with d’Orsay sandals and a stylish clutch.

Melania Trump (L) and Juliana Awada stop to converse. CREDIT: Sebastian Pani/Shutterstock

Following a tour of the museum (housed within the former residence of the late Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo), Trump and Awada posed for photos on the museum’s front steps along with 11 other spouses and first ladies including Brigitte Macron of France, Sophie Trudeau of Canada and Peng Liyuan of China.

Clearly, Trump is embracing her sunny surroundings in South America. Her brightly colored outfit was quite a departure from the look she wore as she boarded Air Force One yesterday to travel to the summit. The first lady was draped in a very autumnal chocolate-brown leather coat and matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik BB pumps as she departs for Argentina. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

