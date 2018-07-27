Melania Trump’s Jet-Set Style Includes Skintight White Jeans With Bright Yellow Spike Heels

Melania Trump loves to be matchy-matchy with her outfits and accessories, and today was no exception.

The first lady, joined by President Donald Trump, stomped her way across the White House South Lawn in a head-to-toe look that embraced two summery hues — white and yellow.

First lady Melania Trump departs the South Lawn of the White House wearing Manolo Blahnik 's BB pumps.

Detail of Melania Trump's Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Looking smart and chic, the former model had on a button-down collared white top with matching skinny jeans, completed with yellow Manolo Blahnik pumps and a large handbag that embraced both hues.

Melania has been known to favor Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Blahnik’s BB pump styles, but for her jaunt to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., she opted for the latter silhouette.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik's BB pumps.

Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

Melania also had on Blahnik last weekend — in dark blue with a matching pinstripe dress — when she joined the president for another stay at their luxury golf course.

