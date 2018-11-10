Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Masters Walking on Gravel in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos During Paris Trip

Commemoration of the Centenary of the end of the First World War, Paris, France – 10 Nov 2018
Melania Trump arrived to Paris in style today. She met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace prior to a lunch with their husbands President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite rain and a gravel walkway, Melania mastered walking in heels without any problems. The former model donned go-to designer Christian Louboutin for her sky-high stilettos.

U.S first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Nov.10, 2018. U.S President Donald Trump is joining other world leaders at centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the end of World War IWWI Centennial, Paris, France - 10 Nov 2018
Melania Trump arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She paired the snake leather pumps with leather gloves and a black belted-coat dress by Bottega Veneta.

Melania Trump Shoes
A close up of Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For Macron’s outfit of the day, she opted for a navy blue two-piece skirted suit detailed with gold buttons and matching navy suede pumps.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron (R) greets US First Lady Melania Trump (L) upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 November 2018. US President Trump along with other Heads of States and Governments will join on 11 November the commemoration ceremonies for their countries' fallen WW1 soldiers in France.Commemoration of the Centenary of the end of the First World War, Paris, France - 10 Nov 2018
French First Lady Brigitte Macron greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

Melania and President Trump are in Paris this weekend for commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron (R) greet US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) as they leave the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, 10 November 2018. US President Trump along with other Heads of States and Governments will join on 11 November the commemoration ceremonies for their countries' fallen WW1 soldiers in France.Commemoration of the Centenary of the end of the First World War, Paris, France - 10 Nov 2018
L-R: Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris on Nov. 10.
CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

On Friday, Melania once again wore Christian Louboutin. The fashionable first lady wisely opted for a pair of chunky-heeled boots as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump, for the trip to the City of Lights.

melania trump, donald trump, louboutin boots, paris
Melania Trump joins husband, President Donald Trump, en route to Paris in Louboutin heels, Nov. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To see Melania Trump wearing sneakers instead of heels, click through the gallery.

