Melania Trump Masters Walking on Gravel in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos During Paris Trip

Melania Trump arrived to Paris in style today. She met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace prior to a lunch with their husbands President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite rain and a gravel walkway, Melania mastered walking in heels without any problems. The former model donned go-to designer Christian Louboutin for her sky-high stilettos.

Melania Trump arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She paired the snake leather pumps with leather gloves and a black belted-coat dress by Bottega Veneta.

A close up of Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For Macron’s outfit of the day, she opted for a navy blue two-piece skirted suit detailed with gold buttons and matching navy suede pumps.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris. CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

Melania and President Trump are in Paris this weekend for commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.

L-R: Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris on Nov. 10. CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

On Friday, Melania once again wore Christian Louboutin. The fashionable first lady wisely opted for a pair of chunky-heeled boots as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump, for the trip to the City of Lights.

Melania Trump joins husband, President Donald Trump, en route to Paris in Louboutin heels, Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To see Melania Trump wearing sneakers instead of heels, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Melania Trump’s Rainy-Day Solution for Paris Trip: Christian Louboutin Stompers

Melania Trump Steps Into Rain-Ready Boots in Florida to Visit Hurricane Michael Victims