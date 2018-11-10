Melania Trump Masters Walking on Gravel in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos During Paris Trip

Melania Trump arrived to Paris in style today. She met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace prior to a lunch with their husbands President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Despite rain and a gravel walkway, Melania mastered walking in heels without any problems. The former model donned go-to designer Christian Louboutin for her sky-high stilettos.
She paired the snake leather pumps with leather gloves and a black belted-coat dress by Bottega Veneta.
For Macron’s outfit of the day, she opted for a navy blue two-piece skirted suit detailed with gold buttons and matching navy suede pumps.
Melania and President Trump are in Paris this weekend for commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.
On Friday, Melania once again wore Christian Louboutin. The fashionable first lady wisely opted for a pair of chunky-heeled boots as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump, for the trip to the City of Lights.
To see Melania Trump wearing sneakers instead of heels, click through the gallery.
Want more?
Melania Trump’s Rainy-Day Solution for Paris Trip: Christian Louboutin Stompers
Melania Trump Steps Into Rain-Ready Boots in Florida to Visit Hurricane Michael Victims