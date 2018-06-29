Melania Trump Stomps Out in Soaring Yellow Heels & Her Mother’s in Pink Pumps for Family Getaway

It was only a matter of time (exactly one day) before soaring stilettos were back on our first lady’s feet. After spending Thursday in Christian Louboutin flats, today she returned to her favorite shoe style en route to New Jersey, where the first family will spend the weekend ahead of Independence Day.

The former model looked sleek for the flight, stepping out in yellow snakeskin-embossed Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with a smart white button-up top and floral-print trousers by Erdem. Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

L-R: Barron Trump, Melania Trump and Amalija Knavs. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Erdem’s Sidney slim-leg pants are detailed with stretchy fabric, a high-rise cut and cropped ankles. They’re available for $895 at Net-a-porter.com.

Along with her husband, President Donald Trump, she was joined by their son Barron, who turned 12 in March but nearly reaches his mother’s height, which is believed to be 5 foot 11. The youngster had on a white polo, khakis and white Adidas sneakers.

L-R: Melania Trump, Amalija Knavs and Donald Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs, was along for the getaway, too — and she looked equally chic dressed in a pink suit with a white top and pink pumps.

Following behind, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their eldest son Joseph Kushner also boarded the president’s Marine One helicopter.

L-R: Jared Kushner, Joseph Kushner and Ivanka Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The first family boards Air Force One. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want More?

Melania Trump Arrives in Arizona in the Pointiest Flats to Tour Immigration Centers

Melania Trump Wears ‘I really don’t care. Do U?’ Zara Jacket to Visit Migrant Kids — And Everyone’s Talking About It

Melania Trump Wears Her Favorite Pumps in Latest White House Appearance

Erdem trousers today! It is available here ($895):