Melania Trump Summons the Animal Kingdom With Her Latest Look

Vibrant summer colors and the animal kingdom were on Melania Trump’s mind today when she made her way to Air Force One to return to the White House after a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, the first lady cut a chic figure in a white dress with mutli-color bird prints and snakeskin heels. The elegant dress featured buttons, a collar and skirt that cut around the calves. The former model complemented the dress with another bold pop of color, orange snakeskin-embossed pumps.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump's orange Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik are designed with a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The pumps are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

Blahnik’s snakeskin-embossed pattern is one Melania is fond of, having worn them in different colors on many occasions, including on June 29 when the first family spent the weekend ahead of Independence Day in New Jersey. For the getaway, she had on the pumps in yellow teamed with a collared white top and floral-print trousers.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

