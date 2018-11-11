Melania Trump Looks Elegant in Dior Pleated Dress for Armistice Day in Paris

Melania Trump’s official duties as first lady continued on Sunday in France. The former model attended an event at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris where she was spotted with President Donald Trump, among other world leaders, for the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris. CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Melania also made her way to the Palace of Versailles for a First Wives lunch, hosted by French First Lady Brigitte Macron, to continue the commemorations.

Macron wore patent leather heels with slacks and a green suit blazer while Melania donned a Christian Dior wool pleated dress detailed with a bow neckline. She completed the elegant ensemble with a matching gray overcoat and classic leather black pumps.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump at the ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice in Versailles Castle in Versailles, France. CREDIT: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday, both Melania and Macron met at the Elysee Palace. The U.S. first lady braved the rainy weather conditions for the engagement and wore snake leather pumps by Christian Louboutin with leather gloves and a black belted-coat dress by Bottega Veneta.

Melania Trump arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

