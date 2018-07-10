Melania Trump Battles the Windy Day in Belgium in Soaring 5-Inch Heels

The first lady was well-prepared for her arrival today in Belgium while accompanying President Donald Trump on his two-day NATO summit followed by a European tour.

Melania Trump descended the stairs from Air Force One in British brand Burberry. Wrapped in a classic double-breasted trench from the heritage label, the former model gave a glimpse of her black dress underneath the coat. Her black pumps by Christian Louboutin complemented the dress. The heels are nearly 5 inches.

Not only was the outfit chic, but it was also a wise choice that kept her warm during the breezy day, which saw the president’s tie flapping around and her hair and coat tussled because of the strength of the wind. Good thing she changed the summery outfit she had on earlier in the day.

Of course, it was much warmer at the White House. Ahead of the jaunt to Europe, Melania boarded Air Force One wearing an A-line Martin Grant midi skirt with a red Ralph Lauren top, and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps that completed the look.

Melania typically steps out in footwear with solid colors or embossed textures, but for this occasion she made a departure from the usual. She had on a pair made from clear PVC with the label’s collaged Loubi Kraft pattern consisting of red, tan and white paper — a look that that resembles the house’s shoeboxes. The shoes retail for $795.

The itinerary in Europe includes, London, Scotland and Helsinki, Finland.

