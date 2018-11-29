Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Is a Vision in White at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Trump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA – 28 Nov 2018
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
View Gallery 90 Images

All eyes were on Melania Trump at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony outside the White House on Wednesday evening. Among the many black and dark blue go-to color palettes people often tap for their winter wardrobes, our first lady was shining bright in white.

The former model, who makes wise fashion choices on all occasions, continued her stylish streak in a luxe-looking belted coat by Italian label Max Mara. Underneath, she had on a cozy matching turtleneck sweater that she accessorized with white gloves and a pair of suede taupe boots set on a stiletto heel.

max mara, United States President Donald J. Trump with first lady Melania Trump walk back to the stage during the 2018 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC.National Christmas Tree lighting, Washington DC, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears a white Max Mara coat with taupe boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Trump’s children Tiffany, Eric and his wife Lara, and Donald Jr with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, were also among the attendees.

Alongside Melania, the president delivered a speech to the crowd and later shared well-wishes to his followers on Instagram.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in WashingtonTrump Christmas Tree, Washington, USA - 28 Nov 2018
The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

“On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania and the entire Trump family, I want to wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! May this Christmas Season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirits and JOY TO THE WORLD! #NCTL2018🎄” he captioned an image of the tree. ‬

max mara, United States President Donald J. Trump with first lady Melania Trump walk back to the stage during the 2018 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC.National Christmas Tree lighting, Washington DC, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears a white Max Mara coat with taupe boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adding in a video, “At this time of year, we renew the bonds of affection between our fellow citizens – and we awaken the faith in our hearts that calls each of us to action….”

Guests enjoyed entertainment by the U.S. Navy band, Antonio Sabato Jr. and country music stars.

See Melania Trump’s style evolution.

Want more?

Melania Trump Welcomes the White House Christmas Tree in Thigh-High Louboutin Boots

Melania Trump Unveils Red Christmas Trees and Other White House Decorations in Killer Knee-High Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad