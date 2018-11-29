Melania Trump Is a Vision in White at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

All eyes were on Melania Trump at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony outside the White House on Wednesday evening. Among the many black and dark blue go-to color palettes people often tap for their winter wardrobes, our first lady was shining bright in white.

The former model, who makes wise fashion choices on all occasions, continued her stylish streak in a luxe-looking belted coat by Italian label Max Mara. Underneath, she had on a cozy matching turtleneck sweater that she accessorized with white gloves and a pair of suede taupe boots set on a stiletto heel.

Melania Trump wears a white Max Mara coat with taupe boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Trump’s children Tiffany, Eric and his wife Lara, and Donald Jr with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, were also among the attendees.

Alongside Melania, the president delivered a speech to the crowd and later shared well-wishes to his followers on Instagram.

The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

“On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania and the entire Trump family, I want to wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! May this Christmas Season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirits and JOY TO THE WORLD! #NCTL2018🎄” he captioned an image of the tree. ‬

Adding in a video, “At this time of year, we renew the bonds of affection between our fellow citizens – and we awaken the faith in our hearts that calls each of us to action….”

Guests enjoyed entertainment by the U.S. Navy band, Antonio Sabato Jr. and country music stars.

