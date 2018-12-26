Melania Trump Answers Christmas Calls in Christian Louboutin Heels

Though the holidays are all about opening gifts, they’re also a time to give back to the community — Melania Trump spent her Christmas Eve doing just that.

Alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, the first lady answered calls from children who called the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker.

For the event, she wore a three-quarter sleeve navy dress with a high neck and buttons lining the collar.

In true Melania fashion, she wore a pair of maroon pumps from Christian Louboutin, her go-to shoe brand of choice. This set featured a pointed toe and a skinny heel; similar styles retail for $695.

Melania Trump speaks with children who are calling the NORAD Santa tracker on Christmas Eve in Christian Louboutin heels, Dec. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump joins her husband, President Donald Trump, to speak with children who are calling the NORAD Santa tracker on Christmas Eve in Christian Louboutin heels, Dec. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady then joined her family to attend Christmas Eve mass at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and changed for the occasion, reaching for a double-breasted, midi-length navy coat. She switched her shoes to match.

Her second pair of maroon shoes also featured a tall heel, but this time with a blue stripe across the top.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trumo attend Christmas Eve mass at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Dec. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Melania Trump’s heels for Christmas Eve mass. CREDIT: Shutterstock

