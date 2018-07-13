Melania Trump Wore Christian Louboutin Heels 6 Times This Week

Check Out the New FN!

Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Waterloo, Belgium – 11 Jul 2018
July 12
July 11
July 11
July 10
While Melania Trump’s outfit choices wildly vary from over-the-top formal to (sometimes controversial) casual, there’s one accessory that she’s been steadfastly loyal to since Inauguration Day: her Christian Louboutin pumps. And more photos have emerged to further back that up. It’s been less than a week into her European tour (which in addition to Belgium and London, will also include stops in Scotland and Helsinki), and the first lady has worn her beloved red-sole shoes a whopping total of six times.

She kicked off her Louboutin streak on the day of her departure: July 10. She was snapped in a fairly minimalist look featuring a red Ralph Lauren sweater and a beige A-line Martin Grant midi skirt, but she added a dose of playfulness with a pair of patterned Louboutin So Kate pumps — a marked departure compared with her usual assortment of solid-colored shoes. Priced at $795, the shoes are made from clear PVC that reveal a collage of Loubi Kraft pattern consisting of red, tan and white paper — a look that that resembles the house’s shoeboxes.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When she touched down in Belgium for the two-day NATO summit, she made an outfit change, swapping her sweater-and-skirt set for a Burberry trench, her collaged So Kate pumps for simple black Louboutins.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps Belgium
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps in Belgium.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The next day, the first lady arrived at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, in a navy sleeveless Calvin Klein dress, complementing the striped white accent panel with a pair of stark white Louboutins.

Melania Trump in Louboutin pumps in Belgium.

Later that day, she kept the focus on her dress — an embellished white see-through Elie Saab number — by wearing nude Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump. Nato meeting, family picture at the Parc du Cinquantenaire (Jubelpark) before a working dinnerNATO Summit, Brussels, Belgium - 11 Jul 2018
Melania Trump in Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin.
CREDIT: Jacques Witt/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

For her first look in London, she went for a pared-back monochromatic look: a taupe form-fitting Roland Mouret dress that she coordinated with Louboutins in the same shade.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Woody Johnson. President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, right, walk with Woody Johnson, left, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, following their arrival on Marine One helicopter in Regent's Park, near the residence of the US Ambassador, following their arrival, LondonTrump, London, United Kingdom - 12 Jul 2018
Melania Trump in Roland Mouret and Christian Louboutin.
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And finally, to cap off the week, she went bowling in a multicolored striped dress and nude Louboutins.

Melania Trump plays bowls in London.
Melania Trump bowls in London.
CREDIT: REX

