Melania Trump Glistens in Celine at Congressional Ball

First lady Melania Trump looked stylish as she stepped out to the White House Congressional Ball in Washington, D.C., last night.

The Slovenia-born 48-year-old wore a sparkling white Celine gown with a high neckline and long sleeves as she appeared at the event alongside her husband, President Donald Trump. The dress was from the label’s spring ’18 collection.

The fashionable former model opted for minimal jewelry to keep a sleek look. She completed her outfit with a pair of silver high heels that remained hidden underneath the gown for the majority of the night’s festivities. Her brown locks were worn down and straight.

Donald and Melania Trump CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president wore a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

Guests at the event included Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, along with the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka looked stylish in a festive red gown from Prada’s fall ’17 collection. The satin dress was worn over a pair of pointy-toe black heels that just barely peeped out from underneath her dress. The mother of three styled her icy blond locks in a bun.

