Melania Trump Steps Into Candy Cane-Striped Pumps Just Ahead of the Holidays

By Allie Fasanella
Melania Trump reads "Oliver the Ornament" to children at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
It’s getting closer and closer to Christmas and Melania Trump’s wardrobe is a reminder of that fact. The first lady paid a visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to read “Oliver the Ornament” to about two dozen hospitalized children. For the appearance, she showed off a festive candy cane-inspired look from head to toe.

The 48-year-old former model wore a custom red herringbone coat from Australian designer Martin Grant over a white dress with her signature stilettos — though she put a festive spin on her usual pumps. She stepped into a red and white pair that resembled candy canes.

melania trump, martin grant, candy cane stilettos
Melania Trump wearing a custom red herringbone coat by Australian designer Martin Grant.
candy cane shoes, melania trump
A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing candy cane-inspired stilettos.
In the weeks leading up to the holidays, Trump has shown off a streak of seasonal outfits, including a plaid coat with slouchy boots to give out gifts, an off-the-shoulder black dress to celebrate Hanukkah, an all-white outfit to take in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and a black cape to unveil White House holiday decorations.

