Melania Trump Has a Rare Moment in Flat Shoes During Finland Trip

It’s not often that Melania Trump is spotted in a pair of flat shoes.

After all, the First Lady of the United States has had a longstanding love affair with soaring heels, trusty stilettos and go-to Christian Louboutins — the latter of which she wore six times in the past week, kicking off a red-sole streak during her European tour with President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump wears a gray coat over brown pants and matching flat shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But today at the Helsinki Airport in Finland, the former model begged to differ. Unlike her usual airport style, which consists of statement designer names with their corresponding headline-making heel heights, Trump opted for another pair of Louboutins — but in ultra-low elevation.

She slipped on the brand’s “Solasofia” flat, which featured a pointed-toe ballerina silhouette in a classic nude nappa leather that not only offered a chic and timeless neutral look, but also contrasted beautifully with her tanned skin tone.

A closer look at Melania Trump's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Keeping in the same color family, Trump wore complementary tailored leather pants and a gray coat accentuated with pockets and buttons in a similar brown hue. She completed the business-ready ensemble with a crisp collared white blouse, oversized sunglasses and a brown bag.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrive at the airport in Helsinki, Finland. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today in a summit at one of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s official residences in Helsinki, the 19th century Presidential Palace near the capital’s internationally known Market Square.

