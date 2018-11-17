Melania Trump Soars in a Blue Cocktail Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Our first lady knows how to make an entrance. All eyes were on Melania Trump today in the East Room of the White House during the Medal of Freedom ceremony, where she cut a striking figure in a bold blue cocktail dress by Roland Mouret with soaring Christian Louboutin patent leather pumps.

The British brand’s fitted sheath dress featured a round neck, cinched waist, a skirt hem that cut just above the knee and a zipper at the back. Of course, one of the former model’s favorite footwear brands was not left behind.

Melania Trump wears a Roland Mouret dress with Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Melania arrived in Louboutin’s So Kate pumps that feature a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The pumps are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

The Medal of Freedom is the country’s highest civilian honor, and awarded at the discretion of President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, Melania reflected on the significance of the ceremony.

“We honored the lasting legacy and impact of the #MedalofFreedom recipients at today’s ceremony at the @WhiteHouse. Their dedication, passion and service to this nation will be remembered for many years to come.”

