Melania Trump Arrives in Argentina in Cow-Print Heels for G20 Summit

Melania Trump looked lovely in leather today as she strutted across the South Lawn of the White House.

Ahead of her trip with President Donald Trump to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, our first lady was ready to take flight clad in a lilac leather skirt, brown top and a brown leather coat draped around her shoulders. Completing the chic look was a pair of croc-embossed Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps are one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs. It’s been 10 years since Blahnik created the footwear and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” he has said of the pumps.

Indeed. She repeated the style when she arrived in Argentina later in the day, swapping out the croc-style texture for the luxury brand’s cow-print pointy pumps. The former model also changed her skirt, opting for a white color that cut just above the knee.

Melania Trump wears cow-print Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Martin Mejia/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Melania helped light the National Christmas tree outside the White House wearing a white Max Mara coat with taupe thigh-high boots.

See Melania Trump’s style evolution.

Want more?

Melania Trump Welcomes the White House Christmas Tree in Thigh-High Louboutin Boots

Melania Trump Unveils Red Christmas Trees and Other White House Decorations in Killer Knee-High Boots

Melania Trump Is a Vision in White at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony