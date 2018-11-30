Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Arrives in Argentina in Cow-Print Heels for G20 Summit

By Charlie Carballo
G20 Summit, Buenos Aires, Argentina – 29 Nov 2018
Melania Trump looked lovely in leather today as she strutted across the South Lawn of the White House.

Ahead of her trip with President Donald Trump to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, our first lady was ready to take flight clad in a lilac leather skirt, brown top and a brown leather coat draped around her shoulders. Completing the chic look was a pair of croc-embossed Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

manolo blahnik bb pumps, US First Lady Melania Trump walks to meet US President Donald J. Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2018. President Trump is traveling to the G20 in Argentina where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House for the G20 in Argentina, Washington, USA - 29 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shawn Thew/Shutterstock
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump talks with reporters before traveling to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, on the South Lawn of the White House, in WashingtonTrump Argentina G20 Summit, Washington, USA - 29 Nov 2018
First lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps are one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs. It’s been 10 years since Blahnik created the footwear and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” he has said of the pumps.

Indeed. She repeated the style when she arrived in Argentina later in the day, swapping out the croc-style texture for the luxury brand’s cow-print pointy pumps. The former model also changed her skirt, opting for a white color that cut just above the knee.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Air Force One, as they arrive at the Ministro Pistarini international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summitG20 Summit, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 29 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears cow-print Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Martin Mejia/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Melania helped light the National Christmas tree outside the White House wearing a white Max Mara coat with taupe thigh-high boots.

