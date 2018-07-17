Here’s why Melania Trump Wrote the Playbook on Airport Style

From LAX to JFK, the airport can be a sartorial minefield. Casual or Insta-ready? Fats or heels? And that burning question, whether anyone apart from Cara Delevingne can ever really look good in a pair of sweatpants.

So where to turn for the playbook on airport style? Melania Trump of course. The fact that the former model landed in a private jet on the South Lawn of the White House is neither here nor there. It’s the look that counts.

Donald Trump and wife Melania return to the White House. CREDIT: Rex

The First Lady returned to the White House last night, following a seven-day tour of Europe with husband, President Donald Trump.

The 48 year-old kept it casual in jeans and a shirt. The jeans were slim-fitting and came in a dark navy while the shirt was white, fitted and super crisp. She wore it buttoned up to the neck but with the sleeves rolled up just above the elbow. The overall effect was the perfect combination of off-duty but businesslike at the same time.

Donald Trump and wife Melania return to the White House. CREDIT: Rex

When it came to her footwear, Melania opted for a flat black ballet pump. She wore a similar style of shoe in brown when she arrived at Helsinki airport in Finland on Sunday – Christian Louboutin’s Solasofia pump. She finished her look with a Birkin handbag – a failsafe flight size.

On Monday Melania chose a yellow Gucci coatdress and matching pumps for the Trump-Putin summit held at the residence of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.