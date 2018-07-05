Melania Trump’s 4th of July Outfit Comes With a Stylish History Lesson

Melania Trump wears a dress by Ralph Lauren at the White House Fourth of July celebration.

Nothing says Americana like Ralph Lauren — a wise choice our first lady, Melania Trump, made on Independence Day when she feted military families in a chic blue and white gingham dress.

Of course, her love of European fashion houses was not lost on the Slovenian-born model, who complemented the outfit a la the American flag with splashes of vibrant red on her Alexander McQueen belt and Christian Louboutin flats. Perhaps both were nods to America’s early colonists from Britain and France, respectively.

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren dress, Alexander McQueen belt and Christian Louboutin flats on Independence Day. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Though fond of soaring stilettos, Melania sensibly embraced a flat silhouette for the South Lawn picnic. The luxury brand’s shoes featured a 1-inch hidden wedge and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole. In June, she wore a similar pair in black while visiting children separated from their families under policies related to entering the country illegally.

President Donald Trump joined her for the Independence Day festivities, which included a buffet lunch and concluded with a fireworks display over the National Mall.

“May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it!” Melania captioned an image of an American flag on her Instagram page. Adding an image from the event, she wrote: “POTUS & I were honored to welcome members of our military & their families for our second military #FourthofJuly picnic at @WhiteHouse today. 🇺🇸”

Fireworks on Independence Day 2018 over the White House. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

