Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle’s Givenchy Wedding Dress Will Be On Display at Windsor Castle

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
meghan markle (4)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Marry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Marry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Marry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Marry
View Gallery 16 Images

The wedding dress of the year will soon be on display at Windsor Castle for those who want a close-up view to see. Reports reveal that Meghan Markle’s buzzed-about Givenchy gown designed by artistic director Clare Waight Keller has been confirmed to be the centerpiece of an exhibition slated to open to the public by year’s end.

givenchy, meghan markle, wedding dress
Meghan Markle's wedding dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On May 19, one day after the royal wedding, Kensington Palace shared sketches of the simple, elegant design crafted from double-bonded pure white silk from the British designer, along with a 16-foot tulle veil with organza embroidery on Twitter.

“The Duchess and Ms. Waight Kellerworked closely on the design, epitomizing a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy,” the post read.

“I aimed for a very modern and fresh design, just like I find Meghan to be, so I really wanted to represent her. I wanted her to feel absolutely incredible in the dress and, also, I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion,” Keller told WWD

Markle reportedly approached the former Chloé creative director in January with “an idea of what she wanted.”

meghan markle, wedding dress
Meghan Markle's ascends the stairs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

View photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Stuns in Head-to-Toe Givenchy at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s Second Wedding Look: Stella McCartney + Aquazzura — And Her ‘Something Blue’

FN Exclusive: 10 Top Designers Imagine Their Fantasy Wedding Shoes For Meghan Markle

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad