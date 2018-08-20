Meghan Markle’s Givenchy Wedding Dress Will Be On Display at Windsor Castle

The wedding dress of the year will soon be on display at Windsor Castle for those who want a close-up view to see. Reports reveal that Meghan Markle’s buzzed-about Givenchy gown designed by artistic director Clare Waight Keller has been confirmed to be the centerpiece of an exhibition slated to open to the public by year’s end.

On May 19, one day after the royal wedding, Kensington Palace shared sketches of the simple, elegant design crafted from double-bonded pure white silk from the British designer, along with a 16-foot tulle veil with organza embroidery on Twitter.

“The Duchess and Ms. Waight Kellerworked closely on the design, epitomizing a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy,” the post read.

Sketches of The Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalWedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, have been released. The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/A9ZFKVZmUz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2018

“I aimed for a very modern and fresh design, just like I find Meghan to be, so I really wanted to represent her. I wanted her to feel absolutely incredible in the dress and, also, I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion,” Keller told WWD.

Markle reportedly approached the former Chloé creative director in January with “an idea of what she wanted.”

