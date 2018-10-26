Meghan Markle’s Blue Dress Comes With Tricks That Flatter Her Legs and Heels in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were matching in blue on Friday (15 hours ahead of NYC) in Tonga at the unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College.

The Duchess of Sussex had on the Cary shirt-dress by Veronica Beard with light gray pumps. Featuring pockets around the bust, buttons and a tie waist, the chicest details were found on the skirt — where three slits down the front, center and sides flattered her legs and put attention on her heels from Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard dress with Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The luxury brand’s Amandine pump ($695) has a pointy toe, and delicate ankle strap with a side buckle fastening set on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Prince Harry had on a blue button-down shirt with khakis and brown lace-up shoes.

They wrapped their two-day tour of the island-nation after meeting with the King and Queen of Tonga.

Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard dress with Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of their farewell, the couple was presented with flower garlands at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre, where she wore a white and green striped Martin Grant dress and pumps. Markle’s Matin Grant dress ($1,385) from spring ’19 featured long sleeves, pockets and a self-tie waist styled with a bow. Complementing the olive green stripes were a pair of suede heels in the same shade.

Meghan Markle wears a Matin Grant dress with green pumps. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s looks on the Australia tour.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Dress Is Inspired by Frida Kahlo — Worn With Affordable Espadrilles

Meghan Markle Looks Supremely Chic in These Slingback Pumps — and It’s the Third Time She’s Worn Them on Australia Tour

Meghan Markle’s Small Wardrobe Malfunction Is a Relatable One