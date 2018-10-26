You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Meghan Markle’s Blue Dress Comes With Tricks That Flatter Her Legs and Heels in Tonga

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Tonga – 26 Oct 2018
October 16
October 16
October 17
October 17
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were matching in blue on Friday (15 hours ahead of NYC) in Tonga at the unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College.

The Duchess of Sussex had on the Cary shirt-dress by Veronica Beard with light gray pumps. Featuring pockets around the bust, buttons and a tie waist, the chicest details were found on the skirt — where three slits down the front, center and sides flattered her legs and put attention on her heels from Aquazzura.

Aquazzura amandine pumps, veronica beard cary blue dress, Meghan Duchess of Sussex attends the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou CollegePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Tonga - 26 Oct 2018Tupou College, which is the oldest secondary school in the Pacific, founded by a British missionary in 1866. Their Royal Highnesses will dedicate two forest reserves at the school's on-site forest, the Toloa Forest Reserve, the last remaining forest area on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, and the Eua National Park Forest Reserve, located at the Island of Eua to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy
Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard dress with Aquazzura pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The luxury brand’s Amandine pump ($695) has a pointy toe, and delicate ankle strap with a side buckle fastening set on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Prince Harry had on a blue button-down shirt with khakis and brown lace-up shoes.

They wrapped their two-day tour of the island-nation after meeting with the King and Queen of Tonga.

Ahead of their farewell, the couple was presented with flower garlands at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre, where  she wore a white and green striped Martin Grant dress and pumps. Markle’s Matin Grant dress ($1,385) from spring ’19 featured long sleeves, pockets and a self-tie waist styled with a bow. Complementing the olive green stripes were a pair of suede heels in the same shade.

Matin Grant dress, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, . Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South PacificBritain Royals, Nuku'alofa, Tonga - 26 Oct 2018
Meghan Markle wears a Matin Grant dress with green pumps.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s looks on the Australia tour.

