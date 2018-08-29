Meghan Markle Bares a Lot of Leg in a Mini Tuxedo Dress and Pointy Pumps

The royals are back.

It’s been a moment since we’ve seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the public arena — and for their latest appearance, the newly married couple paid a visit to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre today to attend a special gala performance of the hit musical “Hamilton.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the “Hamilton” Gala performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marking the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex went for a daring look, slipping into a mini tuxedo-style dress by Canadian label Judith and Charles.

The tailored piece challenged protocol with its inches-high cut above the knee, but Markle managed to keep the ensemble both elegant and chic with a pair of Paul Andrew pumps — one of her go-to designer shoe brands — in a classic black colorway. (The heels are distinguishable by their cap-toe silhouette.)

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

His Royal Highness, on the other hand, opted for a dapper dark blue suit with a tie to match his wife’s statement outfit.

The royal lovebirds, who will continue their philanthropic work with several upcoming engagements, attended the event to help raise awareness and fundraise for Harry’s charity, Sentebale, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

