Meghan Markle Looks Supremely Chic in These Slingback Pumps — and It’s the Third Time She’s Worn Them on Australia Tour

Meghan Markle found a shoe she loves, and she’s sticking with it.

For the third time on her and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Australia, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out today wearing a pair of slingback Tabitha Simmons pumps as the couple attended a reception in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Meghan Markle wearing Tabitha Simmons pumps and a white pinstripe L’agence blazer. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from the shoes, the former “Suits” star sported a L’agence pinstriped blazer in white, which she wore over a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of slim-fitting trousers.

The Tabitha Simmons pumps retail for just under $700. The stylish shoes feature a 3.5-inch stiletto heel with an elegant suede upper and bow detailing at the heel.

Meghan Markle in a L’agence blazer and Tabitha Simmons slingback pumps alongside husband Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry sported a white button-down shirt and grey-blue trousers, completing his look with tan lace-up shoes.

Markle spent the morning at home, taking some unplanned time to relax before returning to a hectic touring schedule. The ex-actress is expecting her first child this spring, which likely factored into her decision to get some extra rest.

Aside from her stylish look today, Markle wore the Tabitha Simmons shoes twice yesterday.

The royal first paired the shoes with an Emilia Wickstead dress and a Philip Treacy hat — opting for a look that was reminiscent of a Kate Middleton ensemble — as she and her husband attended the official opening of the ANZAC Memorial.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry carry a wreath to lay at the ANZAC Memorial. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Then, the duchess slipped into an “Invictus Games” shirt and a pair of black jeans — putting a stylish update on the casual look with her heels — as she and Prince Harry went to the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island.

Meghan Markle in an “Invictus Games” shirt and Tabitha Simmons shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

