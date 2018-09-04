Meghan Markle Steps Out in a Smart Suit With Pointy Pumps at WellChild Awards

Meghan Markle was well-suited for her duties today in London dressed in all-black for the WellChild Awards.
The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, for the event, which celebrates contributions made to change the lives of ill children and young people.
Always smartly dressed, Markle arrived in a structured Altuzarra Studio blazer with matching trousers and a black camisole top. Her heels were slightly hidden under her boot-cut pants, but when she stepped out of a car, she revealed a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry served as handsome arm candy, wearing a blue suit with lace-up dress shoes.
Kensington Palace’s Twitter account showed the prince interacting with the children at the ceremony.
Though it’s difficult to tell the brand of Markle’s pumps, the duchess favors Manolo Blahnik, Dior and Aquazzura.
In July, the couple attended London’s Victoria Palace Theatre for a special gala performance of the hit musical “Hamilton.”
The Duchess of Sussex sizzled in a mini tuxedo-style dress by Canadian label Judith and Charles, and Paul Andrew cap-toe pumps.
