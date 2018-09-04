Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Steps Out in a Smart Suit With Pointy Pumps at WellChild Awards

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
WellChild Awards, London, UK – 04 Sep 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2017.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
Meghan Markle in 2016.
View Gallery 22 Images

Meghan Markle was well-suited for her duties today in London dressed in all-black for the WellChild Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, for the event, which celebrates contributions made to change the lives of ill children and young people.

Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle attends the 2018 WellChild Awards.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Always smartly dressed, Markle arrived in a structured Altuzarra Studio blazer with matching trousers and a black camisole top. Her heels were slightly hidden under her boot-cut pants, but when she stepped out of a car, she revealed a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry served as handsome arm candy, wearing a blue suit with lace-up dress shoes.

Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kensington Palace’s Twitter account showed the prince interacting with the children at the ceremony.

Though it’s difficult to tell the brand of Markle’s pumps, the duchess favors Manolo Blahnik, Dior and Aquazzura.

In July, the couple attended London’s Victoria Palace Theatre for a special gala performance of the hit musical “Hamilton.”

The Duchess of Sussex sizzled in a mini tuxedo-style dress by Canadian label Judith and Charles, and Paul Andrew cap-toe pumps.

Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of SussexWellChild Awards, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle’s most stylish shoe moments.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most

Why Wearing Big Shoes Is Bad for Meghan Markle’s Feet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad