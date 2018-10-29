Meghan Markle Wears Stella McCartney X Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Kicks

Meghan Markle Duchess of Cambridge wore adidas Stan Smith sneakers Monday in New Zealand. But these weren’t just your regular Stan Smith sneakers. They were the special vegan leather version, launched his summer in collaboration with ethical fashion queen, the British designer Stella McCartney.

The duchess chose the kicks for a visit to the Abel Tasman National Park today, catching a helicopter from Wellington with Prince Harry. The trip took place during the New Zealand leg of their royal tour of Australia.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The National Park is known for its golden beaches and native bush walks. Located at the north-Eastern tip of New Zealand’s South Island, the park is a conservation area – hence the eco conscious choice of footwear.

The royal couple were taken on a trail walk by one of the park’s rangers who told them about the history of the region and the environmental challenges of protecting the its habitat.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The rest of Markle’s wardrobe took in a navy blue windbreaker from British label Seasalt Cornwall worn atop a sweater by Jac + Jack and black jeans by Outland denim which have been her off duty staple for the Australian tour. The duchess accessorized with a cashmere scarf by Loro Piana.

Markle also went the eco-friendly route with her shoe choice for an Invictus Games sailing event off the coast of Syndey. She wore a pair of French girl favorite sneaker label, Veja. The brand is produced in Brazil using sustainable materials in ethically run factories.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier on Monday in Wellington, the Duchess wore the same jeans teamed with Stuart Weitzman’s Veruka black suede boots and a Club Monaco olive trench coat.