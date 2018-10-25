Meghan Markle Is Beaming in a Romantic Red Dress With Blue Heels for Her Arrival in Tonga

To no one’s surprise, Meghan Markle made another stunning arrival on her royal tour of the Pacific, landing on Thursday (15 hours ahead of NYC) at Fua’amotu Airport in Tonga.

Princess Angelika Latufuipeka welcomed the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ahead of their private audience with the island-nation’s King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu.

Meghan Markle wears a red Self-Portrait dress with navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The people of Tonga rolled out the red carpet for Markle, whose dressed matched the hue. She had on a pleated, lightweight crepe Self-Portrait dress ($445) designed with floral embroidery and a belted waist. Completing the number was a pair of navy blue suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

“It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” Blahnik has said of his BB pumps. Indeed.

Meghan Markle wears a red Self-Portrait dress with navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It’s been 10 years since he created the footwear and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. Featuring a pointy profile and low-cut topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps retail for $625.

Prince Harry kept on his suit and shoes from earlier in the day when the royal couple departed Fiji. There, Markle had on the same BB pumps complemented by Jason Wu’s teal-green Peacock dress.

