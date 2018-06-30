Meghan Markle Looks Summer-Ready in Sandals at Audi Polo Club

Meghan Markle looked supremely stylish as she stepped out to the Audi Polo Club in Ascot to support husband Prince Harry today — beating England’s heatwave in a summery dress and chic sandals.

The former “Suits” actress stunned in a knee-length, gingham Shoshanna dress with an A-line skirt and tie at the waist. The American-made dress features flattering cut-in shoulders and retails for $395. She wore her hair underneath a casual hat with black ribbon trim — a style similar to previous hats she has worn.

Meghan Markle at the Audi Polo Club. CREDIT: Splash News

The 36-year-old completed her look with brown sandals, reportedly by designer Sarah Flint. The New York-based designer has become a favorite of Markle’s, along with Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Splash News

At the Audi Polo Club, the Duke of Sussex played polo alongside brother Prince William in a charity match. Meanwhile, Markle hung out with tennis star Serena Williams and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as they watched the men play.

While Markle undoubtedly has an enviable wardrobe, her looks come at a high price tag. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Duchess of Sussex has worn $1 million worth of clothing since she and Prince Harry became engaged in November. Of course, a large portion of that total came from her wedding looks, with her Givenchy ceremony dress reportedly costing over $400,000 and her Stella McCartney reception gown costing more than $150,000.

