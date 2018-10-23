This is What Meghan Markle Wore To Meet the President of Fiji

Tuesday night in Fiji the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception and a state banquet hosted by The President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel. This is a royal tradition as Queen Elizabeth II visited in 1953 and stayed a number of times since.

Meghan Markle attended a state dinner in Fiji wearing a dress by demi-couture label Safiyaa. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle wore a kingfisher blue, caped evening dress by demi-couture label Safiyaa. Its length obscured her footwear. Safiyaa was founded in 2011 by Daniela Karnuts with the aim of giving women the Savile Row experience previously reserved for men.

Meghan Markle attended a state dinner in Fiji wearing a dress by demi-couture label Safiyaa. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The gown, a version of the label’s Ginkgo cape dress, tailored to Megan’s exact specifications, will set you back $1431. On their arrival the royal couple waved to crowds of Fijian well wishers from the hotel’s balcony just as the Queen had done over 60 years previously.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier today, when the royal couple touched down in Suva, Fiji, they were received by a welcoming ceremony on the tarmac. Markle wore a long-sleeve white Zimmermann dress that cut below the knee, coordinated it with a matching fascinator. Completing the outfit was a pair of black pumps by Tabitha Simmons. The suede Millie slingbacks feature a pointy toe and bow-embellishment on a 3.5-inch heel. The shoes retail for $695.

Ahead of her arrival, Markle departed Queensland, Australia in an understated outfit that had a luxe footnote. Simple and chic, Markle wore a relaxed white button-down linen top with black skinny jeans and sleek mules by Aquazurra. The shoes retail for $560 on Farfetch.com.