Meghan Markle Makes Royal Ascot Debut With Prince Harry in Givenchy Dress, Pointy Pumps & Fabulous Hat

Meghan Markle arriving at the first day of the Royal Ascot.

Just one month after their highly-publicized nuptials at Windsor Castle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their Royal Ascot debut as husband and wife in Berkshire, England, Tuesday for the horse race’s opening day.

Attending the historical event, which began in 1768, the actress-turned-duchess showed off a sleek monotone ensemble featuring a white belted shirt-style dress from Givenchy — the same house that designed her wedding gown — paired with simple pointy black leather pumps.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s not much of a surprise to see Markle wearing another frock from Givenchy’s U.K.-born creative director Clare Waight Keller, as she also stepped out in a dress from the designer for her first solo appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Topping off her British look was a sculptural black and white hat featuring a translucent trim from famous Irish milliner Philip Treacy. The 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex also carried a coordinating black leather clutch bag for the horse race.

Markle's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry complemented his lady in a dapper black top hat, a three-piece suit complete with a blue printed tie and pinstripe pants for the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This comes less than a week after the couple attended Prince Harry’s cousin’s wedding together, where Markle wore a flowing blue and white floral print Oscar de la Renta dress retailing for $5,490.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoe Styles By Sarah Flint Have Been Restocked

Everybody’s Talking About Emilia Wickstead’s Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress