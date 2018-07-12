People Are Looking at Meghan Markle’s Outfit for the Wrong Reason

Say what you will about Meghan Markle, but the newest member of the British royal family has managed to fit gracefully into her role as the Duchess of Sussex.

The one thing she might need help fitting into? Her dress — particularly the classic Roland Mouret piece she wore yesterday to the Aras an Uachtarain in Ireland.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meghan Markle wears a Roland Mouret dress and Paul Andrew pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle has previously been critiqued on social media for her ill-fitting garments (her very wedding dress was unfortunately not spared) — and it appears her latest dress appearance did her no favors. The London-based designer’s coventry gray dress featured a sophisticated midi length, timeless bateau neckline and romantic cascading ruffle down the skirt, but the number seemed a tad too tight for the Duchess’ svelte figure.

Not only did the dress bunch at the upper half, it also emphasized the outline of her bra, arguably making for a distracting fit. She also donned Fendi’s “Peekaboo” handbag — a proper choice for the occasion but a chunky pairing with the structured wool crepe dress.

Fortunately, Markle’s Paul Andrew pumps turned out to be the sartorial savior. Her Royal Highness opted for a custom black canvas heel in a silhouette that bridged the understated and the sexy.

A closer look at Meghan Markle's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite the fashion faux pas, Markle continued her chic tour of Ireland as she joined Prince Harry to meet with the country’s president, Michael Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Coyne, at their residence. The newlyweds rang the “peace bell,” signed the visitors’ book and exchanged pets with a pair of friendly Bernese Mountain dogs.

(L-R) Ireland's President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina Coyne pet the "first dogs" with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Dublin trip marked the Duke and Duchess’ first foreign tour as a married couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose in Aras an Uachtarain in Ireland. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

See How Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Style Their Nude Pumps With Totally Different Blue Dresses