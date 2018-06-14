Meghan Markle’s Latest Outfit Reminds Us of Her Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle continues her bridal style streak.

Just days after tying the knot with Prince Harry in a wedding for the ages, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace in an elegant off-white ensemble. Today, the new royal took her bridal look further dressed in a cream dress designed by the very house that created her wedding gown.

In her first outing with Queen Elizabeth sans Harry, Markle opted for a custom Givenchy dress in a solid cream hue, made more sophisticated with its cape top and minimal square-buckle belt. She contrasted the outfit with a gold-chain clutch and black pumps by Sarah Flint — a designer she’s worn on other royal occasions, including an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park a month prior to her wedding.

For the occasion, Her Majesty wore an equally headline-grabbing pear-colored coat by Stuart Parvin and a matching hat.

Markle and the royal matriarch disembarked in Cheshire, almost 200 miles from London, where the two were greeted by crowds and met with community members and planners at the Mersey Gateway Bridge over the River Mersey. They also watched schoolchildren perform a show, “Bringing Communities Together: Hatton’s River Crossing Over the Ages,” before the queen’s declaration of the bridge’s official opening.

Queen Elizabeth (L) and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Markle’s wedding dress, designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most