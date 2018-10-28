Meghan Markle’s Customized Gown Gives Disney Princess Style a Modern Update

Meghan Markle drew inspiration from a Disney princess for her latest look.

As she stepped out to a reception at Government House in New Zealand, hosted by the governor-general of New Zealand, Markle sported a Gabriela Hearst gown.

The elegant dress, from the brand’s spring ’18 collection, is made of silk wool, with a flattering A-line silhouette. But while the Gabriela Hearst gown featured spaghetti straps on the runway, the Duchess of Sussex customized her dress, adding chic sleeves that would not have seemed out of place on a Disney character’s ballgown.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former “Suits” star chose strappy sandals, choosing an ankle-strap style with a sky-high stiletto heel. The Northwestern University alumna accessorized with earrings and a swirly diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry dressed in a dark suit and matching tie.

The reception was held to mark the 125th anniversary of women in New Zealand gaining the right to vote, and Markle delivered a passionate speech, thanking Kiwis for “paving the way” for women across the globe.

“Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what it represents. The basic and fundamental right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community,” she said.

