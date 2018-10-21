Meghan Markle Goes Sailing in Windbreaker and These Environmentally Conscious Sneakers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just sported the most casual looks of their Australia tour yet.

The duo stepped out for an Invictus Games sailing event in Sydney today clad in matching windbreakers embroidered with the “Invictus Games” logo on the sleeves.

Meghan Markle, wearing Veja sneakers and a windbreakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle paired her windbreaker with a pair of black skinny jeans and a black turtleneck. The former actress — who is expecting her first child in the spring — completed her look with Veja sneakers. The stylish low-top trainers feature sustainable leather — making them an environmentally conscious choice — and retail for a reasonable $140.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting lovingly on boat in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, wearing her brunette locks in a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry sported dark-wash jeans, choosing suede Adidas sneakers in a gray colorway to finish off his look. The prince’s sneakers appeared to be worn-in, with some dirk on the soles, while his wife’s kicks were a fresh white.

A closer look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In light of her recent pregnancy announcement, Markle has cut back on some of the planned engagements for the rest of the duo’s trip. The “Suits” star skipped the Invictus Games cycling race Sunday morning — reuniting with her husband for lunch — and she plans to skip many of Monday’s events, on Fraser Island, due to the uneven terrain.

