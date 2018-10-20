Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Matching Shirts — but She Adds Her Own Twist With the Shoes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sported matching “Invictus Games” shirts as they stepped out to the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island today.

The black, button-down shirts featured the words “Invictus Games” emblazoned on one shoulder. But the matching shirts did not stop the duo from showing off their personal style.

Prince Harry, playing with a remote control car, and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle elevated the look with her accessories. The former “Suits” actress went with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white blazer, opting for a slightly oversized shirt that hid her growing baby bump.

Meghan Markle in an “Invictus Games” shirt and Tabitha Simmons shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Duchess of Sussex selected Tabitha Simmons pumps that she’d also worn earlier in the day, in Sydney. The stylish shoes — which feature bow detailing at the heel and a 3.5-inch heel — added an elegant element to her casual look.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry stepped out in a more form-fitting version of the same button-down, which he paired with gray trousers and a pair of brown lace-up shoes.

The duo engaged in some sweet PDA at the driving challenge, holding hands as they left the podium after the medal ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle’s casual look with the Tabitha Simmons pumps demonstrated the shoes’ versatility for both formal and informal occasions. In Sydney, the mom-to-be paired the shoes with an elegant Emilia Wickstead dress and an elaborate Philip Treacy fascinator.

Meghan Markle, in Emilia Wickstead and Tabitha Simmons, with Prince Harry in his military regalia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

