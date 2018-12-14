Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Never-Before-Seen Photo From Their Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first official Christmas card as a married couple is here. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo today from their wedding reception that has us commoners in awe.

The royals are seen embracing one another as they watch a fireworks show, which took place at their reception at Frogmore House in London on May 19.

This photo was taken hours after Markle walked down the aisle wearing a custom Givenchy creation designed by the house’s British artistic director Clare Waight Keller. In the U.S. alone, 29 million people tuned in to watch the historic moment.

For the reception, she changed into a bespoke lily white high-neck Stella McCartney dress made of crepe silk for the occasion (the same one that’s seen on their Christmas card), which she paired with matching Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their wedding reception in May. CREDIT: Shutterstock

